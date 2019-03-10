Pulse – The St.Louis Power of Employment Series

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This week on The Pulse of St.Louis Mike Colombo filled in for hot Shirley Washington. In the first segment James Clark, VP, Community Outreach for Better Family Life, Inc., Steve Ingram, Skill-Up Program Director for Better Family Life, Inc., Olivia Adams, Senior Job Developer at SLATE, Chaille Jackson, Workshop Coordinator at SLATE, and Charles Shelton, Youth and Family Development Coordinator with St. Louis Clergy Coalition joined the show to discuss the St.Louis Power of Employment Series.

In the second segment, Randy Fauser, President and CEO of Grace Place Wellness Ministries discussed the many different programs offered by the ministry and the important work it does to help church leaders dealing with burnout.

The show concluded with final thoughts from the first panel.