Tips to get your body adjusted to the time change

ST LOUIS – Daylight Saving Time began at 2 a.m. Sunday and that means we lost an hour of sleep.

While it’s only one hour, experts say it can have a huge impact on your overall health and can cause chaos in the body. Doctors say the most common symptom of losing this hour of sleep is feeling fatigued.

Not getting your body's internal clock back in order can be dangerous, especially when driving. If you're already drowsy and adjusting to the time change, being behind the wheel with fatigue can have dangerous consequences.

"The best thing to do would be to seek light in the morning. Light exposure is the single most efficient entrained for our circadian rhythm, and so, getting that light exposure sends the signal to turn off our melatonin release and helps us awaken,” said Dr. Michelle Drerup.

Doctors also advise you to avoid overdoing it on caffeine the next few days as you work to get your body adjusted to a new sleep rhythm.

One last tip is avoiding the temptation to nap since it will further delay getting your sleeping habits back in order.