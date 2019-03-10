TKO: Tony Irons leads Vashon to another Championship

March 10, 2019

Tonight's TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" focuses on Vashon head basketball coach Tony Irons. He helped lead his team to another state championship this past Friday.

