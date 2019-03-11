Arrest made in Saturday shooting death in Cape Girardeau

Posted 9:59 am, March 11, 2019, by

Charles Selvy Junior

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A 24-year-old man is in custody after a Tennessee man was shot and killed in Cape Girardeau during the weekend.

Authorities say 34-year-old Edward Palmer, of Memphis, was fatally shot early Sunday after a fight with the suspect.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said in a news release that Palmer and Charles Selvy Jr. were involved in a verbal confrontation that eventually escalated to a physical fight. Police say Palmer was shot during the confrontation.

The Southeast Missourian reports Selvy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $750,000.

___
Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.