Blues Update: Maroon ok after scare, Binnington will start vs Arizona

Posted 11:00 pm, March 11, 2019, by

The Blues had a brief scare on Monday when forward Pat Maroon crashed into the boards and was helped off the ice.  Head Coach Craig Berube later said it was just a scare.  Berube also said it would be Jordan Binnington starting in goal vs Arizona on Tuesday night.

