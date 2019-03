Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A dining event at the Gateway Arch is raising funds for the conservancy work the foundation does for the national park including the new museum. There is very limited seating for this event that includes valet parking, cocktails, wine, a meal, and exclusive access to the museum with and tram rides to the top of the arch.

Dinner in the Gateway Arch with Chef Gerard Craft

7:00pm April 12th

Museum at the Gateway Arch

314-881-3532

www.ArchPark.org