ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The US Department of Agriculture estimates that 31-percent of the 430-billion pounds of the nation's food supply goes uneaten. That includes 6-million pounds of fresh produce. One of the reasons for the wasted fruits and veggies is because they may be dented or blemished. The folks at Earthdance Organic Farm want to change your mindset about that.

EarthDance Organic Farm School

233 S. Dade Ave.

Ferguson

www.EarthDanceFarms.org