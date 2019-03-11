Fatal stabbing closes westbound I-70 in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. — Westbound I-70 before Lucas and Hunt is closed after a crime happened near the highway. There is a large police presence in the area. The victim was found in the 5200 block of College Avenue in Jennings, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells FOX 2 that the crime occurred near the highway. Police say that there is evidence related to the homicide that is on the interstate.

Police say that westbound I-70 should be shut down for some time as they investigate. Traffic is backed up for miles. Avoid driving in the area. Check our traffic map for an alternate route: FOX2Now.com/Traffic