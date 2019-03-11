Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Fatal stabbing closes westbound I-70

Fatal stabbing closes westbound I-70 in north St. Louis County

Posted 6:01 am, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:22AM, March 11, 2019

5200 block of College Avenue

JENNINGS, Mo. — Westbound I-70 before Lucas and Hunt is closed after a crime happened near the highway.  There is a large police presence in the area.  The victim was found in the 5200 block of College Avenue in Jennings, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells FOX 2 that the crime occurred near the highway. Police say that there is evidence related to the homicide that is on the interstate.

Police say that westbound I-70 should be shut down for some time as they investigate.  Traffic is backed up for miles. Avoid driving in the area. Check our traffic map for an alternate route: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.