Ferguson man charged in weekend homicide

Posted 6:29 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, March 11, 2019

Perry Green

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Ferguson man in connection with a Calverton Park murder over the weekend.

According to Lieutenant Tom Wilkison, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Calverton Park police were called to conduct a welfare check just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 40 block of Grether Avenue.

Once inside the home, officers found the body of 23-year-old Demetria Howard. She’d been shot several times.

Investigators identified 24-year-old Perry Green as a person of interest and took him into custody.

Wilkison said Perry confessed to killing Howard.

Prosecutors charged Perry with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.