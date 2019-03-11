× Ferguson man charged in weekend homicide

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Ferguson man in connection with a Calverton Park murder over the weekend.

According to Lieutenant Tom Wilkison, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Calverton Park police were called to conduct a welfare check just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 40 block of Grether Avenue.

Once inside the home, officers found the body of 23-year-old Demetria Howard. She’d been shot several times.

Investigators identified 24-year-old Perry Green as a person of interest and took him into custody.

Wilkison said Perry confessed to killing Howard.

Prosecutors charged Perry with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.