Funeral set for Illinois deputy killed serving warrant

Posted 12:39 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:38PM, March 11, 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) – A funeral is scheduled for a sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a man who fled and engaged officers in an hours-long standoff in Illinois.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner was shot Thursday while working on a task force attempting to serve a warrant at a hotel in Rockford, about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

The (Rockford) Register Star reports a funeral will be held Wednesday for the 35-year-old officer.

Investigators say the suspect, 39-year-old Floyd E. Brown, fled after the shooting in a vehicle that crashed along an interstate about 170 miles away, sparking a standoff. He was eventually arrested on murder charges.

Brown is scheduled to appear in federal court Monday afternoon in Rockford.

