MetroLink opens extended Central West End platform to improve safety

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Metro is rolling out new and improved platform at one of the busiest stations in town. The platform extension in the Central West End is actually the third and final phase of a $15 million project to make riding the Metro a more convenient experience for everyone.

This particular improvement involves the main walkway between Central West End Metrolink station and the bus area inside an adjacent parking garage. Along with that, there`s a new platform for metro rider's safety.

This brand new 60-foot platform extension is all in an effort to give metro riders more room to board and exit trains at one of the busiest locations around town. Now it is open and riders will be able to use it without any worries.

Some additional work being done is through a partnership between Metro and BJC. It will include more amenities making it safer for riders.