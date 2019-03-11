Mother of boy killed while riding bike forgives driver

Posted 3:08 pm, March 11, 2019, by

Jamaica Jackson

ST. LOUIS – The mother of a 7-year-old boy who was killed as he rode his bicycle in St. Louis says she forgives the driver who hit him.

Johnika Davis was in court Monday as 19-year-old Jamaica Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to probation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Davis cried as she held a placard with photos of her son, Demond Moorhead. The child died in an accident in April 2017.

Davis told the judge that Jackson is “a mother, too, and I forgive her.”

Jackson also was crying as she entered her plea. Authorities say Jackson did not have a valid license, ran a stop sign and was speeding when her SUV struck Demond as he rode out of an alley.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.