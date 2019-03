Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The pet of the week is Winchester, a 7-month-old hound mix! He weighs 47 pounds and still has some more growing to do.

He's a typical puppy who likes playing and getting love from everyone he meets. He'll need some help learning basic obedience and training but he's very willing to learn.

Winchester does well with kids and with small dogs as well!

You can visit Winchester at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.