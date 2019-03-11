Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe: Grilled Citrus & Herb Salmon from ALDI.us and TeaspoonOfSpice.com.

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup chopped fresh herbs (basil, cilantro and/or parsley)

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons Carlini pure olive oil + more for brushing

2 tablespoonsTuscan Garden white vinegar

Stonemill salt and pepper

1 pound Fresh Atlantic Salmon, cut into 3 fillets

2 oranges and/or lemons, sliced

2 cups Simply Nature organic arugula

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high. In a bowl, combine herbs, garlic, olive oil, and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Dry salmon with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.

Spray grill or grill pan with cooking spray. Grill salmon 4-5 minutes per side or until meat thermometer inserted reads 145-degrees F. Season oranges with salt and pepper; grill until warm, about 1-2 minutes.

To serve: Place arugula on bottom of serving dish, top with grilled citrus. Place grilled salmon on top of citrus; spoon herb mixture on top.