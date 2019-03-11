Some passengers concerned after recent Boeing crashes

Posted 5:38 pm, March 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:37PM, March 11, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Aviation company Boeing is working to answer a lot of safety questions after eight Americans were killed Sunday on a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in Ethiopia.

157 people were killed in all.

Boeing's Chicago headquarters released a statement about the crash saying, in part:

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board... A Boeing technical team will be traveling to the crash site to help with the investigation."

Meanwhile, many airlines at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport are still using their Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operating.

As Roche Madden reports, two recent crashes involving the aircraft is making some passengers jittery.

