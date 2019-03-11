Teen nearly loses hand in forklift accident

Posted 6:22 pm, March 11, 2019, by

DUPO, Ill. – A 14-year-old boy remains hospitalized after his hand was nearly severed in a horrific forklift accident at a Dupo quarry. A 12-year-old boy with him was also hurt.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened before 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Falling Springs Quarry, just off of Interstate 255.

The two boys trespassed onto the property Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the boys found a forklift apparently with the keys still in it.

As the boys were driving the forklift down a hill, it rolled over. The 12-year-old was able to get out of the way but the 14-year-old could not. The massive forklift pinned his left hand underneath it.

It took first responders about 45 minutes to free the boy. He was flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Doctors were able to reattach his hand but his prognosis is still unclear.

The 12-year-old was treated and released for an ankle injury.

At this point, authorities said their priority is the health of the 14-year-old rather than any charges for the incident.

An official at the quarry had no comment except to say that they were praying for the recovery of both children.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.