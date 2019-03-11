TKO: St. Louis has chance to land MLS, Silence Critics

On Monday, MLS Commissioner Don Garber was in St. Louis.  The local ownership group working towards gaining a franchise sent out a picture with Garber overlooking the Arch.  It's the latest step in solidifying a major league soccer team.  MLS4THELOU indicated Monday's meeting was also about showing what corporate support there would be for a team.   TKO:  The Kilcoyne Opinion talks about this important next step and it's bigger meaning.

