TKO: St. Louis has chance to land MLS, Silence Critics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday, MLS Commissioner Don Garber was in St. Louis. The local ownership group working towards gaining a franchise sent out a picture with Garber overlooking the Arch. It's the latest step in solidifying a major league soccer team. MLS4THELOU indicated Monday's meeting was also about showing what corporate support there would be for a team. TKO: The Kilcoyne Opinion talks about this important next step and it's bigger meaning.