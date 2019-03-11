Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, firearm and cash

MADISON COUNTY, IL – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a traffic stop for traffic-related infractions for the seizure of a weapon, cocaine, 20 pounds of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs and $16,000.

The traffic stop happened on the afternoon of March 8th, when a deputy pulled over a 35-year-old man from Cottage Hills, Illinois.  After suspect’s arrest, a search warrant was obtained for his residence, where the drugs, weapon, and cash were discovered.

The suspect is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Charges are pending in the case.

