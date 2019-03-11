× Warm Springs Ranch welcomes new Clydesdale foal

BOONVILLE, Mo. – Earlier this month, Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri welcomed the newest member of the Budweiser Clydesdales family.

Carly is the first foal born at Warm Springs Ranch in 2019, just before the ranch opens for the year on March 23.

The 300-acre farm is the largest Clydesdale breeding facility in the United States and gives visitors a chance to learn about these animals’ breeding and care and see them up close.

Warm Springs Ranch offers guided walking tours of the facility twice a day—except for Wednesdays—at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and lasts 90 minutes.