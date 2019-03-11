Webster Groves police investigate gas station robbery

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Police in Webster Groves are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole several cartons of cigarettes from a local gas station convenience store.

According to Captain Stephen Spear, the theft occurred Monday around 5:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of Big Bend Boulevard.

The suspect approached the counter with several items and attempted to pay with a credit card. When the clerk asked the customer for ID, the suspect got into an argument with the clerk.

Police say the suspect shoved the clerk to the ground and left with the cigarette cartons.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man with a bald head and beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a tan, long-sleeved shirt. The suspect was last seen driving a silver 2005 Chrysler Jeep Grand Cherokee with Missouri license plates 6FX776.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.