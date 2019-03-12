2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Kansas City suburb

Posted 10:30 am, March 12, 2019, by

Getty Images

RAYTOWN, Mo. – Raytown police say two people are dead and one is critically injured after a shooting apparently involving a domestic dispute.

KSHB-TV reports police say officers found a 44-year-old woman and 49-year-old man dead inside a Raytown home early Tuesday.

The two apparently died from gunshot wounds.

A 45-year-old man also was shot at the scene and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting appears to be a domestic incident and there is no danger to the public.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.