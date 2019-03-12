Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend

Posted 12:09 am, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:08AM, March 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Chance the Rapper tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony.

The Chicago-based rapper posted several photos of him and Kirsten Corley on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday. He captioned his photos with him sporting a white tuxedo with black pants and her wearing a strapless white dress writing “The Bennetts.”

Reports say the couple married in Newport Beach, California n Saturday.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, shared another photo of him with Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin.

Last week, Chance the Rapper posted a story on social media of how he met Corley when he was 9-years-old at his mother’s office party. He called their marriage “destiny.”

