Fallen Godfrey Fire Captain laid to rest today

ALTON, Ill. - The funeral is Tuesday for fallen Godfrey Firefighter Jake Ringering.

His funeral will be on at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10:00 am. After the funeral, he will be taken from the church to Valhalla Memorial Park.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District said that trucks who want to be a part of the procession must empty their tanks of water. The cemetery roads cannot support that additional weight. Also, trucks over 10 feet tall cannot go into the cemetery but they can park along the road outside.

During the visitation Monday, firefighters from across the region were lined up around St. Mary’s Catholic Church and today the scene may be very similar as people say their final goodbye.

Some church members said they planned on lining the streets around the church to show their support for Ringering’s family as the funeral procession leaves the church.

37-years-old Ringering leaves a behind a wife and three children.

To see the precession route map, click on the Godfrey Fire Protection District Facebook Page.

Route Directions:

Straight on Henry Street

Right on Landmarks Boulevard

Right on Alton Square Mall Drive

Left on Route 3/ Homer Adams Parkway

Right on West Delmar Avenue