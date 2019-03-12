× Missouri House Democrats criticize plan to borrow for roads

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A top Democratic budgeter says Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to borrow $350 million to repair bridges across the state is a non-starter.

Rep. Kip Kendrick on Monday told reporters that House Democrats generally oppose using un-earmarked general revenue to fund infrastructure.

Under Parson’s plan, the state would repay the loan with general revenue over 15 years.

House Democrats have limited power to block bills in Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature. But their opposition to Parson’s plan is notable because it comes as other factions of lawmakers are moving away from that proposal.

Kendrick says lawmakers should consider long-term funding sources, such as asking voters again to increase the gas tax.

Parson’s spokesman Steele Shippy says voters already shot that down. A proposed 10-cent gas tax increase failed in November.