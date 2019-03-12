Missouri panel trims bill on complaints of rape in college

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A panel of Missouri lawmakers has significantly dialed back legislation that backers say is aimed at ensuring those accused of rape and sex-based discrimination in college are treated fairly.

House Judiciary Committee members on Tuesday stripped down the bill following pushback from universities and victims-rights advocates. Critics have raised concerns that the measure could have a chilling effect and mean fewer victims report abuse.

At issue is how colleges and universities handle complaints of rape, sexual harassment, and other sex-based discrimination.

The original House proposal would have allowed complainants to be sued for filing false complaints. The House Judiciary Committee removed that provision. They also cut a provision that would have allowed students who have been previously disciplined to appeal.

