× Two people killed in crash along I-270 at Bellefontaine

ST. LOUIS- Two people were killed when their vehicle struck a light pole in north St. Louis County overnight.

A 2003 Honda Odyssey was taking the ramp from eastbound I- 270 to Bellefontaine Road when it ran off the side of the roadway, struck a light pole and overturned.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Kathryn Givens, 33, and Jonathan Shead, 36, both of St. Louis, died following the crash.

It is reported neither Givens nor Shead was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.