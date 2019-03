WATERLOO, Ill. – Emergency responders scrambled to the scene of a reported plane crash in Waterloo.

The crash occurred in the area of Gilmore Lake Road, east of Route 3.

Eyewitnesses said a toddler was pulled from the plane and a woman was cut out of the wreckage. A man was still trapped in the plane.

Arch Helicopter was at the crash site.

