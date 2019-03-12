Police: Columbia couple died in apparent murder-suicide

Posted 6:59 am, March 12, 2019

Getty Images

COLUMBIA, Mo. –  Columbia police say the deaths of an elderly couple were an apparent murder-suicide.

Police identified the couple as 79-year-old Mary Trentman and 83-year-old Wayne Trentman.

Police said in a news release that officers went to the couple’s home Monday after Wayne Trentman called 911 and said his wife was dead.

When officers arrived, they found Mary Trentman dead of a gunshot wound and Wayne Trentman dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating the deaths.

