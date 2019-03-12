Spring Training: Get your pup ready for Bark in the Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Spring training has begun, and that means the St. Louis Cardinals are in Florida warming up for the season. Just like they`re preparing for the season ahead, now`s the time for you and your pup to get in shape for Bark in the Park!

Bark in the Park is the largest dog festival in the Midwest and will be held on Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cricket Field in Forest Park.

The event includes a 5K race and 1-mile walk for the animals. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Fund— dedicated to investigating, healing and preventing animal abuse.

Meet Blake from ⁦@hsmo⁩! He is available for adoption and he is helping us talk about #BarkInThePark that is coming up on May 18th ⁦@FOX2now⁩ pic.twitter.com/uKOOFQJE5V — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) March 12, 2019