× St. Louis area woman free from jail after deportation detention

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A new development in the case of a St. Louis woman facing deportation. Ilsa Guzman is now out of jail a month after she was arrested. She was being held in the Robert A. Young Federal Building in downtown St. Louis. Her deportation order was halted by a judge Monday. An immigration hearing set for Thursday, March 14th on the legality of her detention.

Guzman’s new attorney is trying to get her deportation case order rescinded. She wants to stay in the United States because she is married to a US citizen and has an 18-year-old son who is also a U.S. citizen in the St. Louis area. The attorney is working on getting Guzman a green card.

Her troubles began February when she was summoned to meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in downtown St. Louis where she was taken into custody for a deportation order on file with the department.

Guzman came to the United States in 1999 after crossing illegally at the San Ysidro, California checkpoint where she applied for applied for asylum. Since then she has been living in the St. Louis area, working, and raising her son.

Over the years Guzman has kept in contact with immigration, but in 2014 she was contacted at her job by ICE and told that a deportation order that was filed against her from a missed immigration court date.