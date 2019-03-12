St. Louis neurologist teaching spin classes to prove movement is also medicine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Exercise is good for us, but only a third of Americans get the exercise they need. It's good for your heart, muscles, strength and can even help prevent neurological disorders like Alzheimers and Parkinson's disease.

Dr. Lawrence Kinsella is the co-chair of neurology for SSM Health Neuroscience Institute.  He's also a real "spin doctor." This spin instructor teaches multiple classes at St. Louis area YMCAs.

