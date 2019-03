× St. Louis police investigate triple shooting in Carr Square

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police were called to investigate a triple shooting in a north city neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of O’Fallon Street, that’s in the Carr Square neighborhood.

The victims were said to be conscious and breathing.

