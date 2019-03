Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- With so much sickness going around and the start of travel season you must take the appropriate actions to protect your gut health.

Licensed Dietitian Kim Yawitz joined FOX 2 to talk more about how probiotics can help and how to pick the right probiotic.

Examples of prebiotic foods include onion, garlic, bananas, and artichokes. You can also add prebiotic powder, like this (InulinFOS), to your yogurt, cereals, and smoothies to boost your daily intake.