Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Funeral procession for fallen Godfrey Firefighter Jake Ringering

Styles for St. Patrick’s Day

Posted 11:31 am, March 12, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- St. Louis is known for having one of the best St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the country, according to financial website WalletHub.

We're all Irish on St. Patrick's Day and you better wear green if you don't want to get pinched! Sean Phillips, marketing director of West County Center, shares some great ways to "go green" for the Irish holiday.

Sean Phillips, marketing director of West County Center.

For more information:

shopwestcountycenter.com

@westcountyctr

facebook.com/westcountycenter

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.