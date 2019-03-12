Suspect caught on camera stealing from Crestwood hair salon

Posted 10:32 pm, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, March 12, 2019

CRESTWOOD, Mo. - Crestwood police are looking for a woman who went into the Studio Anew Salon and stole a wallet from behind the reception desk.

The incident was caught on surveillance footage. Police said it happened on Monday afternoon.

In the footage, a white woman wearing a black tank top with a zip-up jacket over it, sunglasses on her head and her hair in a ponytail, approached the reception area when nobody was standing behind the desk. Police said they believe the suspect also has a tattoo in her neck area that looks similar to a necklace.

Police said the woman used the stolen credit card in St. Louis County and in Arnold. Officers told FOX 2 the wallet belonged to the receptionist.

If you have information about the suspect, you're asked to contact the Crestwood Police Department.

