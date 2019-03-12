× Ted Drewes announces new ‘St. Louis Classic’ gooey butter cake flavor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Ted Drewes teased their Facebook fans Monday with the announcement that they’re releasing a new flavor called the “St. Louis Classic.” There were hundreds of guesses but only one correct answer. The classic concrete shop just announced that the “St. Louis Classic” is a cup filled with gooey butter cake, topped with vanilla custard, tart cherries, and a Dad’s cookie.

People in St. Louis were creative with their guesses. Here are some of the best from their Facebook comments:

Maul’s BBQ sauce and Provel cheese.

St. Louis Classic: KSHE Sweetmeat BBQ, pork steak concrete.

Toasted ravioli mixed with gooey butter cake!

Toasted Ravioli, Imo’s Pizza, and Budweiser topped with a candy arch

A St. Paul sandwich concrete?

Sweet Baby Rays, T-Rav’s and a ground up St Paul. 😗

Cherries (Cardinals), Blueberries (Blues), Animal Crackers (Zoo), and some chunks of Stainless Steel (Arch)

Ted Drewes has been selling frozen custard for over 80 years. Throughout the years, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has become a popular treat for St. Louisans and tourists to enjoy after visiting the Arch, the Fox and Muny Theaters, the St. Louis Zoo, or a Cardinal’s baseball game. Along with the delicious hot fudge sundae, Ted’s “concrete” has been the most popular treat at the custard stands.

Ted is very proud of his family business and is known in St. Louis to say, “It really is good, guys… and gals!”