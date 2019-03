Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell has the best breakfast bargain of the day.

Get free pancakes at IHOP Restaurants on March 12 while helping raise funds for St. Louis Children`s Hospital & SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children`s Hospital.

There is a limit of one free short stack per guest, and the offer is valid at participating restaurants for dine-in only while supplies last.

For more information or to find an IHOP near you, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com