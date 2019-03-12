TKO: NFL Continues To Hand Out Crazy Cash

The NFL is handing out crazy cash these days.  Former Rams quarterback Nick Foles got $88 million.  A couple of former Mizzou players also hit it big in free agency.   The Kilcoyne Opinion says the craziest things is hearing the Browns are now a trendy pick for the Super Bowl.

