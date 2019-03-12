Watch live video of the funeral procession for firefighter Jake Ringering in Alton

Woman who sought help at house after I-70 stabbing identified

Posted 1:48 pm, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, March 12, 2019

5200 block of College Avenue

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police have identified a 23-year-old woman who sought help at a house after being stabbed.

Police on Tuesday said the victim was Brianna Laster.

Police received a call around 3:40 a.m. Monday that a suspicious person was banging on the door of a home near Interstate 70. Officers found Laster, who was seeking help for stab wounds. She died at a hospital.

Prosecutors charged Derrick Sanders Jr. of Jennings with first-degree murder. He is jailed without bond.

Police say Sanders and Laster met the night before. He allegedly stabbed her after a verbal altercation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.