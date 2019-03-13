1 dead, 3 hurt after train hits car in suburban Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Authorities say a Chicago Transit Authority train hit a car in suburban Chicago, killing the driver of the car and injuring at least three people on the train.

The crash involving the Blue Line train happened Tuesday night near the Rosemont station. State police say the car's driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Rosemont Police Department spokesman Sgt. Joe Balogh says the injured train passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Police were investigating how the car ended up on the tracks, which are separated in the area by barriers from nearby roadways.

Chicago Transit Authority spokesman Brian Steele says there was no significant damage to a train. The crash halted Blue Line service between the Rosemont and O'Hare stations, but service later resumed.