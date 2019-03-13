10 sneak across border after smuggler uses young girls as decoys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Ten people illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border Monday night after a smuggler used two young children as decoys, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The smuggler dropped two Salvadoran girls, ages 6 and 9, over the aging border barrier behind concertina wire before driving away and returning to Mexico, according to a tweet by the federal law enforcement agency.

The girls were given immediate medical attention and taken to a nearby station for processing.

During the time the agents were away from their positions, 10 people illegally crossed the border nearby and got away, CBP said.