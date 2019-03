Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Prepare yourself to be wowed by these majestic birds of prey as they spread their wings and soar above you at the World Bird Sanctuary, March 17 for World Eagle Day.

Learn about our national symbol and other exotic Eagle species from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., World Bird Sanctuary is proud to be one of the only avian sanctuaries that have free-flying education Eagles!

World Eagle Day

10:00am - 4:00pm Sunday

www.WorldBirdSanctuary.org