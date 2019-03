Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The latest diet phase on the circuit involves the cheese dip Cheez Wiz. A small community of influencers says Cheez Whiz contains a certain fatty acid that can potentially aid in weight loss and fitness.

Brianna Rigg a Clinical Dietitian at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Loius joined FOX 2 to discuss how this new fad is not a healthy helper.