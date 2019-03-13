FAA says final report on Waterloo plane crash won’t be ready for months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Ill. – The Federal Aviation Administration is taking the lead in investigating the cause of a single-engine plane crash just outside Waterloo, Illinois.

The three people on board the small plane—including a young child—survived the crash.

A final report won’t be out for some time but authorities said preliminary indications pointed to some sort of mechanical problem with the plane.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Floraville and Gilmore Lake roads.

Authorities identified those on board as 62-year-old Michael Stodard, 61-year-old Angel Stodard (Michael’s wife), and their 4-year-old grandson.

The Stodards, natives of Fairhope, Alabama, were flying from Mobile to St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia. The Stodards apparently were going to meet their daughter – the young boy’s mother.

Major Michael Lansing, the undersheriff for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, was among the multiple first responders on the scene.

Lansing spoke with Angel Stodard after the trio was rescued from the wreckage.

“She said that they were experiencing some type of engine problem. And so they got a warning light that came on and then after the warning light, oil started spilling onto their windshield so they couldn’t see anymore and … they clipped the tree,” he said.

The plane wreckage was taken away earlier on Wednesday. People who live near the crash site were still stunned at what took place.

Authorities said Michael Stodard suffered a broken leg, a broken arm, and a gash on his head. His wife had a hip injury but the child wasn’t hurt. In fact, the 4-year-old was found in his car seat.

Lansing said the wreckage was taken to Vandalia, Illinois as the investigation unfolds.

An FAA spokesperson says it could be three months before a full report is issued.