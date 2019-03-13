Fallout hits St. Louis Airport after Boeing 737 MAX planes grounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On Wednesday, the US added itself to the list of countries and airlines temporarily grounding Boeing 737 MAX planes as investigations continue after a recent pair of Max 8 crashes killed all passengers and crew aboard.

A MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles into St. Louis-Lambert International Airport was in mid-flight when the announcement was made.

Officials at St. Louis Airport said Southwest is the online airline at the airport operating the 737 MAX planes, with roughly 10 flights total a day.

Meanwhile, Boeing released a statement in support of the Federal Aviation Administration and President Trump’s decision, saying in part: “Boeing has determined—out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft’s safety—to recommend to the FAA the temporary suspension of operations of the entire global fleet of 371 737 MAX aircraft.”