Framed photo of the Lord’s Prayer stopped bullet from flying through Kansas woman’s home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A bullet flying through a Kansas woman’s home was stopped by what she can only describe as an act of God.

Constance Effie was sitting in her living room when she heard what she thought was a bomb.

“All of a sudden ‘boom.’ I thought I was in a war zone because that was the loudest noise I ever heard,” Effie said.

The noise wasn’t the result of a bomb. Rather, a bullet crashed through the side of her house.

“We looked all around and didn’t see a hole anywhere," she said. "I thought, 'Look, that picture, the glass is all broken.'"

The picture that stopped the bullet was hanging 2 feet above where the 70-year-old woman was sitting, and it just so happened to be a framed copy of the Lord’s Prayer.

“It hit [the picture] and fell down behind [the couch]. But if it didn’t have the metal, it probably would’ve came on in and hit one of us,” she said.

Effie and her husband, who was also inside the home at the time, weren't injured but she said she had a hard time sleeping that night.

“I was afraid,” she said. “I kept thinking I don’t want anymore shooting.”

Effie had to go to the hospital the next morning where doctors said she had suffered a heart attack.

“They said it looked like it was stress heart attack but that it was small one,” she said.

Effie said she hears gunshots in her neighborhood all the time. Bullet holes riddle the stop signs outside her home. She said doesn’t know who’s doing the shooting but she would appreciate it if they stopped.

“We’re lucky to be alive, and we’re happy,” Effie said. “We just hope and pray they understand not to do this anymore.”

In the meantime, she said she’s counting her blessings.

“It just means [God] is looking out for us,” Effie said with a smile.

Police confirmed they're investigating the shooting, but they don't have any suspects at this time.