Gov. Parson to create school Safety Task Force

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to sign an Executive Order Wednesday, March 13.

Gov. Parson is expected to sign the order at the Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City, Mo.

The Executive Order is to create a state School Safety Task Force. The order will be tasked with developing a statewide strategic plan for school safety to be better prepared in case of school shootings or other disturbances.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is also scheduled to attend the signing.