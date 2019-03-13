× Illini get past Northwestern in OT at Big Ten Tournament

It took five extra minutes, but it was worth it for Illinois to get their first Big Ten Tournament victory since 2016. The Illini shot lights out in overtime to beat Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago on Wednesday night. Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 26 points before fouling out in the second half to lead Illinois in scoring. Giorgi scored Illinois first 14 points of the game. Trent Frazier scored 21 points to help the Illini cause. Back to back three pointers in overtime by Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu keyed the Illinois win.

With the first round victory, the Illini move on to Thursday’s second round and will play Iowa. The win boosts the Illinois season record to 12-20.