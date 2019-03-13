Join FOX 2 to celebrate Cardinals Home Opener

Posted 1:53 pm, March 13, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — For the past 17 years, FOX 2 along with Y98 and 102.5 KEZK, have hosted the largest Opening Day Rally in St. Louis! To kick-off the season and the home opener, we will be celebrating with a FREE party for Cardinal Nation on Thursday, April 4th from 10:00am – 2:00pm in Kiener Plaza.

The Opening Day Rally celebrates the return of Cardinal Baseball and includes food, fanfare, refreshments, games and entertainment! There’s no way to get closer to the action and be part of the biggest crowd downtown without being actually in the stadium!

Join us downtown and take photos with FOX 2 and News 11 personalities at our photo booth! We’ll be broadcasting live all day long. Share your Opening Day photos with us and use the hashtag #FOX2Now!

Don’t miss the 2019 celebration as part of our Opening Day Rally!

Google Map for coordinates 38.626040 by -90.190886.

