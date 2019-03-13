× Missouri Beats Georgia 71-61 to Advance at SEC Tournament

A career night for Jordan Geist lifted Mizzou to an opening round win at the SEC Tournament. The Tigers, the 12 seed in the tourney beat Georgia, the 13th seed, 71-61 on Wednesday night in Nashville, TN. Geist scored a career high 30 points to lead all scorers in the game. Tigers freshman guard Xavier Pinson added 15 points.

The victory improves Missouri’s season record to 15-16 and earns them a spot in the second round of the SEC Tournament. They will play 5th seed Auburn on Thursday afternoon.